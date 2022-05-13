Suspected killers of Abuja Female Corps Member Arrested

Published:

Suspected killers of Abuja Corps Member, Terungwa Stephanie- Jennifer Tsembe have been arrested by the police

Those arrested are Monday Simon aka Black and Solomon Abu.

Stephanie Se-ember Terungwa, a female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member was declared missing on April 14th

Her body was discovered on Wednesday April 27, still garbed in her NYSC uniform, almost two weeks after she disappeared in the Lokogoma area of Abuja, with some of her vital parts removed by the killers.





A statement by the NYSC revealed that “Stephanie’s corpse was found with her face damaged beyond recognition”. Slain Stephanie was declared missing after she left home to participate in Community Development Service (CDs). She never made it back home. Luckily, her one-year-old son with whom she was said to be with when she was abducted was found safe, according Richard Iorliam, who claimed to be her uncle.





Confirming the sad incident, NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa in the statement posted on his official Facebook page, disclosed Stephanie Se-ember Terungwa’s body was identified through the help of security agencies. A part of the release read: “The corpse was found wearing the NYSC kakhi trouser with the face defaced beyond recognition.













