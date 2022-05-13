Soldier Arrested For Selling Live Ammunition To Bandits In Zamfara

Published:

Nigerian Army has Arrested a Serving Soldier selling ammunition to Bandits in Zamfara





The suspect was arrested by Military Police on Wednesday around Galadi village in Shinkafi local government area of the state





A reliable source who pleaded annoynimity said that the Soldier has confessed to the crime





During interrogation he says he sell each of 7.62mm special ammunition for one thousand naira to terrorists





He was arrested with one thousand live ammunition set to deliver to terrorists for one Million Naira.

Share This