Soldier Arrested For Selling Live Ammunition To Bandits In Zamfara

Published: May 13, 2022


 

Nigerian Army has Arrested a  Serving Soldier selling ammunition to Bandits in Zamfara


The suspect was arrested by Military Police on Wednesday around Galadi village in Shinkafi local government area of the state


A reliable source who pleaded annoynimity said that the Soldier has confessed to the crime


During interrogation he says he sell each of 7.62mm special ammunition for one thousand naira to terrorists


He was arrested with one thousand live ammunition set to deliver to terrorists for one Million Naira.


