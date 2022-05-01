Sultan Declares Monday eid-el-Fitr

Published:

Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, has declared Monday as the day for the celebration of eid-el Fitr.

The national moonsighting committee disclosed this in a tweet on Saturday night.

The Sultan’s confirmation signals the beginning of Shawwal and the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

“His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto has declared Monday 2nd May as the first day of Shawwal. No positive sighting claims were received from members of the National moonsighting committee and other Emirates,” the moonsighting committee posted on Twitter.

The development comes after Haramain Sharifain, an Islamic news agency in Saudi Arabia, declared that the crescent moon was not seen on Saturday, and consequently, Monday will be the day of eid-el Fitr.

The moon sighting committees in the UAE, Qatar and Pakistan have also announced that the crescent moon was not sighted on Saturday

