A caged lion was put on display at the burial of businessman, Timothy Anyiakaudu Egwuh of Ebe village, Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Saturday.





Egwuh during his lifetime was popularly known by his chieftaincy title, Agu Ndi Igbo (Lion of the Igbo).





According to Facebook user, Chuks Ezekwe, the deceased’s family decided to honour his title by bringing the caged lion to the burial.

