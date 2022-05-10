Senate Ammends Electoral Act To Enable Statutory Delegates Vote At Primaries

Published:

The Senate on Tuesday passed an amendment to the Electoral Act 2022 to allow statutory delegates participate in political parties’ congresses and conventions.

The current version, which was assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari in February this year, prevents statutory delegates from taking part in party primaries.

Statutory delegates include councillors, local government chairmen and their vice, political party chairmen in all the 774 LGAs, state and federal lawmakers, governors and their deputies, president and vice president, political parties’ National Working Committee members, state party chairmen and secretaries.

The Red Chamber amended the clause after considering a bill sponsored by Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, during plenary on Tuesday.

The amendment will allow statutory delegates, in addition to the delegates elected by various political parties, vote during congresses and conventions to elect candidates for various political offices.

Speaking after the bill was passed, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said the “unintended clause” has to be amended before commencement of party primaries.

He said the House of Representatives would also passed the same amendment on Wednesday before transmitting it to the president for assent latest next week.

He said the amendment had become imperative to ensure that no one is denied his rights during political parties’ activities

