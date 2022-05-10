Hospitality Giant Transcorp Reports Revenue Of N7bn And Gross Profit Of N5.1bn

Published:

Transcorp Hotels Plc, Nigeria's top hospitality company and a subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc. (Transcorp Group) has ended Q1 2022 with an impressive result, reporting a 77.4% growth in revenue to N7.04 billion from N3.97 billion in the same period in 2021. The hospitality company which owns the iconic Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Transcorp Hotels Calabar and online booking platform aura by Transcorp Hotels, also recorded more than 600% growth in profit before tax (PBT) to N1.067 billion from a loss of N203.7 million in the same period last year.

The result is contained in the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2022, published on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX).

Commenting on the results, Mrs Dupe Olusola, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Hotels Plc, expressed confidence in the Company's ability to sustain its growth trajectory.

"Our first quarter performance was driven by our relentless innovation in all facets of our business, creating new and tailored business and leisure offerings, while consistently improving guest experience to ensure maximum value for every spend. This has seen us record continuous growth from January through March. Our leisure business remains strong on the back of strategies employed following the pandemic, even as our International Business Travellers continue to show impressive recovery. Q1 ended with a RevPAR growth of 74.4% when compared with Q1 2021, and an ADR growth of 19.1%, even as we continue to outperform industry average," Dupe Olusola said.

Looking ahead, we expect to continue to see improvements through the second quarter, as we remain committed to delivering exceptional services and increase access to luxurious hospitality, in keeping with our mission of redefining hospitality in Africa. Also, as COVID-19 restrictions continue to reduce, we expect business travel to accelerate which would further supplement the buoyant leisure business," the Managing Director/CEO added.”

In her comments, the Chief Finance Officer, Mrs. Oluwatobiloba Ojediran, highlighted the outstanding performance of the Company, stressing that the Group was able to strategically contain costs of operation to achieve the optimal results.

"A notable level of operational efficiency was witnessed during the quarter, as the operating expense margin reduced from 58% in Q1 2021 to 45% Q1 2022, despite the impressive 77% year-on-year growth in Revenue. Also, the Gross profit margin was sustained at 73%," Mrs. Ojediran said.

"This is amidst Nigeria’s inflation rate which climbed to 15.92% in March 2022, from 15.6% in December 2021, the fastest rise in consumer prices since last October 2021. Also, prices of diesel, which is used to power most businesses, more than doubled within the same period.

As demand continues to rise, the hospitality company has disclosed plans to expedite the commencement of planned developments in Lagos and Port Harcourt, even as it continues to expand its reach via its online booking platform, aura by Transcorp Hotels, which allows people to book hotels and short let apartments, experiences, and order food anywhere in Nigeria. The Company is also developing a world-class event center at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

