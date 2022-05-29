Senate :Ambode's Deputy Adebule Defeats Obanikoro, Opeifa

Published:

It was an upset in Lagos as former deputy governor, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule, was declared winner of the APC Lagos West Senatorial District primary election held at Agege Stadium, Agege. She defeated former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro and one-time Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Kayode Opeifa. Adebule polled 424 votes, Obanikoro had 119 votes while Opeifa got four votes. Ten votes were voided.

Chairman, APC Lagos State Senatorial Primary Election Committee Chief Emeka Okafor declared Adebule winner of the election.

But Obanikoro’s campaign organisation expressed displeasure in the process and eventual outcome of the Lagos West Senatorial primary election held on Saturday. In a statement released shortly after the exercise, it stated that the exercise was fraught with intimidations and other malpractices which it will address with the party in due course.

