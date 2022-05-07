Revealed: Reasons Why Tinubu's Campaign DG , Mumuni Resigned

Published:

More details have emerged on while the DG of Tinubu Support Groups Honorable Abdulmumuni Jubril resigned his position

A credible source to Hon Jubril who spoke to CKN News this evening on condition of anonymity said that Jubril wants to return to the House of Representatives but the Kano APC doesn't want to give him the ticket.

He has to go where he might get the ticket to contest.

Jubril belongs to the Shekarau faction of APC that lost out at the Supreme Court yesterday to Gov Ganduje's faction

Honorable Abdulmumuni Jubril it was gathered will make his next move known in few days time

No statement has been issued by Tinubu's campaign organization on the development

