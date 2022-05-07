Breaking:Bola Tinubu Campaign Group DG Quits APC.

Published:





The Director-General of the Tinubu Support Group, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC)





He announced this resignation on his Twitter handle on Saturday.





The former federal lawmaker said he would announce his next move and new party soon.





He added that he had done his best for the party and it was time to move on





“I have done my best for APC. Its time to move on. I will announce my new political party within the next 24 hours Insha Allah. I will make a formal statement in due course,” he tweeted

Share This