The Interment Ceremony of Late DIG Joseph Obiajulu Egbunike, psc, took place today, May 21, 2022 at his hometown in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The Inspector-General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba, NPM, psc+, fdc was duely represented at the event by DIG John Ogbonnaya Amadi, mni, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Research and Planning.





