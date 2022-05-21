Army Kill Another Two IPOB/ESN Members In Imo

Published:

Troops of 34 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in conjunction with operatives of the Department of State Service on Friday 20 May 2022, dislodged a training camp of the proscribed Indigeneous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Okporo in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.





The troops dislodged the training camp after exchanging fire with the dissidents, neutralizing two notorious members of the group, who have been on the wanted list of security agencies and have been terrorising residents in the general area of Orlu, Orsu and Njaba.





The troops equally destroyed the training shed and other facilities used by the separatists, including a shrine, which members of the outlawed group reportedly use for spiritual fortification. A local factory for fabricating weapons was also discovered and destroyed.





A search of the factory uncovered , three dane guns, one locally fabricated pistol, one live round of 7.62mm, one live cartridge, two used shells of 7.62mm (special) and objects suspected to be charms, among other dangerous weapons.





