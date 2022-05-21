Saturday, 21 May 2022

Army Kill Another Two IPOB/ESN Members In Imo

Published: May 21, 2022


 

 Troops of 34 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in conjunction with operatives of the Department of State Service on Friday 20 May 2022, dislodged a training camp of the proscribed Indigeneous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Okporo in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State. 


The troops dislodged the  training camp after  exchanging fire with the dissidents, neutralizing  two notorious members of the group, who have been on the wanted list of security agencies and have been  terrorising residents in the general area of Orlu, Orsu and Njaba. 


The troops equally destroyed the training shed and other facilities used by  the separatists, including a shrine, which members  of the outlawed group reportedly use for spiritual fortification. A local factory for fabricating weapons was also discovered and destroyed. 


A search of the factory uncovered , three dane guns,  one locally fabricated  pistol, one live round of 7.62mm, one live cartridge, two used shells  of 7.62mm (special) and objects suspected to be charms, among other dangerous weapons. 



