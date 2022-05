Published:













The event was witnessed by her family and friends , well wishers as well as colleagues









































Earlier on in the day the 7th Valedictory Lecture Series of FRSC was also delivered by retiring DCM Ojeme Ewrudjakpor fdc, NPoM in Abuja

Pictures



























































































Pictures Courtesy: FRSC

DCM Ojeme Ewrudjakpor was today finally pulled out of the FRSC after attaining the mandatory age of 60