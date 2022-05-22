PDP NWC Orders Party To Go Ahead With LGA Primaries Today

Published:

This was a press statement issued to this effect by PDP late Saturday





This is to inform Aspirants to various elective positions in the 2023 general election, Delegates and teeming members of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that our Primaries to nominate candidates for the 2023 general elections will commence as officially scheduled on Sunday, May 22, 2022.





For the avoidance of doubt, the State Houses of Assembly Primaries to elect our State House of Assembly candidates will hold on Sunday, May 22, 2022, the House of Representatives Primaries to elect our House of Representatives candidates will also hold on Sunday, May 22, 2022 while the Senatorial Primary to elect our Senatorial candidates will hold on Monday, May 23, 2022.





The National Working Committee has approved that in the event of unforeseen logistic situations activities of the Senatorial Primary may extend to Tuesday, May 24, 2022.





The NWC further clarifies that by virtue of Section 84(8) of the Electoral Act, 2022, those qualified and eligible to vote as delegates in the forthcoming Primaries and National Convention of our great Party are the three (3) AD-HOC Delegates per ward, elected at the Ward Congresses and one (1) National Delegate per Local Government, elected at the Local Government Area Congresses.





All aspirants, critical stakeholders, leaders and teeming members of our Party should please take note.





