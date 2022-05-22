Anambra Deputy Governor Inspects Newly Produced Innoson Keke

Published:

Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has inspected the newly constructed and ready to use tricycles at Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company (IVM), Nnewi.

The tricycles popularly known as 'Keke' which were manufactured and coupled by Innoson Group is set to hit the road.

Speaking during the inspection, Gov. Soludo represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim noted that indigenous manufacturing companies needed to be encouraged and it was the only way the economy could grow thereby reducing unemployment among the youths who were the most targeted.





``Initially, we import all these from China but from what I am seeing here, the tricycles are strong, durable and bigger too.





``Government has started plans to introduce door to door picking of wastes as it is a sustainability plan that is being put in place to achieve a cleaner city.





``We are also looking for indigenous producers of waste bins like Innoson so that we can put structures that would be picked at your doorsteps for onward disposal to appropriate places and recycling,’’ he added.





The Spokesperson of the IVM, Mr. Cornelius Igwe said that Innoson as a manufacturing company always partners and supports the state government's policies and agenda, noting that the production of these tricycles was one of the things the company has done to support the administration.





Mr. Igwe emphasized that the tricycles would be sold at cheaper rates so that the masses could afford to buy them. (MOI)

