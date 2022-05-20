Osinbajo Will Be Disgraced At APC Primary...Goodluck Jonathan's Aide Reno

Published:

Ex-presidential aide under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has said that there is no chance of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo emerging as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the coming primary.





According to him, while the National Leader of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would come in the presidential primary, either a former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi or Senate President, Ahmed Lawan would come second.

Osinbajo is one of the 25 presidential aspirants who purchased, filled and submitted the nomination and expression of interest forms of the APC.

He is also seen as one leading contenders for the party’s sole ticket. But Omokri says the Vice president is just wasting his time.





Tweeting on Thursday afternoon, Omokri said, “I think by now it has dawned on Osinbajo that if APC primaries are by direct democratic free and fair primaries, he will be disgraced! He won’t even come second.

“It will be Tinubu first, and Amaechi or Lawan second. His only hope is a consensus candidacy. Am I lying?”

Apart from Osinbajo, Tinubu and Amaechi, other presidential aspirants on the APC platform are former Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio; former Minister of Education for State, Emeka Nwajiuba; former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello; former National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.





Others are former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha; former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu; former Ogun state governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosu; Pastor Tunde Bakare; Cross River State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade; Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi, Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Jigawa governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar and former Zamfara State governor, Sen. Ahmed Yerima.

Also on the list of presidential aspirants are Senator Ajayi Borroffice; the only female aspirant, Barr. (Mrs) Uju Kennedy Ohnenye; Pastor Nicholas Felix Nwagbo; former Speaker of Representative, Hon. Dimeji Bankole; Senate President, Dr Ahmed Lawan; former Bayelsa State Governor Chief Timipre Sylva; former Minister of Information, Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu; and Mr Tein Jack Rich





