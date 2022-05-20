Most Okada Riders Are Criminals..Lagos CP

Published:

Many motorcycle operators, according to Lagos State Commissioner of Police Abiodun Alabi, are criminals in disguise who commit heinous crimes across the state.





Commissioner Alabi revealed to journalists on Thursday that many of the riders were unlicensed following consultations with executive bodies within the state.





He said “I want to be emphatic here, most of them are criminals masquerading as okada riders,” Abiodun said





“We have arrested so many of them with locally made pistols in the course of their operations and many of them have been charged to court.”





The commissioner also expressed concern about the amount of crime committed on motorcycles in communities throughout the nation’s economic center.





“They use these okadas to commit a lot of crimes in so many communities; that is why we have been having a lot of dialogue and consultations with their unions.





“The best way out is to get them off our roads because a lot of them are masquerading as okada riders but are criminals,”

he added.





“We know that prohibiting Okada riders can actually increase crime.” And we are aware of this, and we are already putting in place a number of strategies to deal with it.





“We know it will put a lot of them out of work.” We are aware of this and are planning accordingly,” he said.





Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced a ban on motorcycles, also known as Okadas, in six local government areas on Wednesday following a “critical review” of the continuing threat.





