Nigerian Iconic Pop Artiste Alex O Makes A Come Back With Prince Amaho In A Collaboration Song

One of the most popular music stars in Europe, the Nigerian born-German Prince Amaho, is coming home. Prince Amaho, who was born into the Ike Royal family in Owerri, Imo State Nigeria, travelled out to Germany in the 90s, in pursuit of his musical development.

After he got a major break with his first single release, 'Rhythm in My Life', under the BMG music label, Prince Amaho in 2009 came up with a musical project called "SOUL BROS". Alongside the group, he has gone on to make major Club hits and Chart topping entries worldwide, toured every city in Europe, with both original songs and covers of top hits like, All Night Long, Gimme Hope Joanna, Bad Boys to mention but a few.

His original hit songs like, Wake Up, Cry Out, Freedom, Celebrate etc, are still trending worldwide.

Having made major strides in Europe and beyond, Prince Amaho with his manager (Rabih Rabea) and the entire Soul Bros team, are coming to Nigeria for a couple of reasons. He will be working with Alex O on a new song and video from Alex's comeback projects. Alex O is a popular Nigerian chart topping, awards wining musician of the 90s, who made major hit songs like CELEBRATE, DO IT, NWADAMMA, BANANA and others.





The German based Powersonic Music record label will also be set up and launched in Nigeria in a collaboration project with Alex O. PowerSonic Music Nigeria will be signing on and supporting up coming artistes in the country. Both Prince Amaho and Alex O are excited about the musical collaboration project, as it will open more doors to many other projects and platforms that will help to propel Nigerian artistes to be able to excel worldwide.





Prince is also coming to flag off the release of Baron D's new single and video. Baron D, is an artiste already signed on to the German PowerSonic Music label. His first single, PERFECT MAN, which was released last year, hit almost 2 million views on Youtube within 3 weeks after release. The single hit top 5 of the Black music chart in Germany and top 23 on the Iphone sales chart in Europe.





These projects are to preceed a musical tour of Nigeria and Africa, featuring Prince Amaho himself, the SOUL BROS, Alex O, Baron D and other Nigerian artistes. This is scheduled for the later part of the year.













