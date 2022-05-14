Saturday, 14 May 2022

Breaking : FCDA Demolish Ex Tonto Dikeh's Lover Prince Kpokpogri's Multimillion Naira Mansion In Abuja ( Pictures)

Published: May 14, 2022


 The Federal Territory Development Authority ( FCDA ) are currently demolishing the multi million mansion of Prince Kpokpogri in Abuja 

Kpokpogri is the ex lover of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh

CKN News gathered that the officials arrived the building this Saturday and gave the occupants 30 minutes to move of their belongings 

Only few items could be removed before the Caterpillar went into action 

The demolition is still ongoing as at the time of this report 

Neither Prince Kpokpogri nor officials of the FCDA were ready to offer any explanation for the demolition 


CKN News learnt that the building is barely one year 

Pictures 









Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: