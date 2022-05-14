Breaking : FCDA Demolish Ex Tonto Dikeh's Lover Prince Kpokpogri's Multimillion Naira Mansion In Abuja ( Pictures)

Published:

The Federal Territory Development Authority ( FCDA ) are currently demolishing the multi million mansion of Prince Kpokpogri in Abuja

Kpokpogri is the ex lover of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh

CKN News gathered that the officials arrived the building this Saturday and gave the occupants 30 minutes to move of their belongings

Only few items could be removed before the Caterpillar went into action

The demolition is still ongoing as at the time of this report

Neither Prince Kpokpogri nor officials of the FCDA were ready to offer any explanation for the demolition





CKN News learnt that the building is barely one year

