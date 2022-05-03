Lovers Die While Having Sex Inside Car In Lagos

Published:

A man and a woman said to have been making love in a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) have been found dead.

They were found dead on Sunday night at Jakande Estate, Isolo, Lagos, by neighbours who got curious because the car’s engine was on from Saturday.

The man simply identified as Koyejo had picked up his unnamed lover at Isolo while he was heading to his family’s house in Jakande Estate, Isolo, his friends said, claiming that he told them ahead of his visit.





He even bought suya before parking at Double Star Junction to have some fun inside the car.





Koyejo, a married IT engineer, was said to have moved out of Jakande Estate to Surulere with his wife.

A source said it was the car being on and on same spot that raised their suspicion.

“By the time people put on their torchlight, they saw it was Koyejo, our former guy. But we do not know who the girl was.





“It was this evening that we were told he went to pick the girl at Isolo. They bought suya at Moshalashi bus stop. One thing led to another and they started making love in the car.

“One of the men in our zone called Koyejo”s wife and she said she had been unable to reach her husband since Saturday, and that his phone had been switched off.





“We had to contact policemen at Ejigbo who came to take them away with the car. Koyejo’s body had started peeling. The girl’s nose was bringing out blood,” a source said.

Police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident, saying only an autopsy will reveal the cause of death.





Pictures: From a previous incident that also happened in Lagos

Share This