Former EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, Promoted To Rank Of AIG

The Police Service Commission (PSC) is reportedly set to promote him to the position of Assistant Inspector General (AIG) ahead of his retirement from the force on May 5.





It is understood that the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, will not be pleased with the IGP and PSC Standing Committee of Magu’s recommendations to elevate him (SAN).





The ordeal of Ibrahim Magu began in July 2020 when he was suspended from office as acting EFCC chairman by President Muhammadu Buhari, over Malami’s allegations against him and he consequently appeared before a presidential panel headed by retired Justice Ayo Salami set up to probe him for alleged graft and insubordination.





The PSC, last July, declined to promote Magu during the promotion of 24 CPs and other officers.





The commissioner representing the media in the PSC, Mr. Austin Braimoh, had said the ex-EFCC boss may not get his retirement benefits until he is cleared of the allegations levelled against him by the AGF.





However, a senior PSC official said the former EFCC is set to be promoted and there was no pending disciplinary case against him.





“Though the government established a panel, they failed to inform the commission, and Magu has been the most senior commissioner of police for a long time, and we have been scaling down his advancement,” Punch quoted the source to have said.





