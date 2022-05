Published:





A TVC correspondent in Maiduguri, Jesse Tafida, has lost his wife, Mercy IIiya, just 12 days after their wedding.

The couple got married on Saturday, April 30th in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Heartbroken friends and families took to social media to mourn the new bride’s demise.

Details of circumstances leading to her death have not been released as at press time

