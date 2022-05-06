How CBN Governor Emefiele Picked N100m APC Forms Through Proxies

Published:

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has picked the expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





CKN NEWS gathered that Emefiele picked the N100 million forms from the party’s organising secretary at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja, on Friday morning through his proxies





This puts to rest the speculations on his interest in succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari.





In February 2014, former President Goodluck Jonathan appointed Emefiele, hours after he announced the suspension of his predecessor, Sanusi Lamido.





In 2019, the former Managing Director of Zenith Bank made history as the first CBN governor to be reappointed.





























