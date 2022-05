Published:

Leaders of the APC are currently meeting in Lagos

In attendance are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Governors of Lagos, Ogun , Osun , Minister of Works Babatunde Fashola and a host of others

At stake is the 2023 General election and other political issues according to information reaching CKN News

More details later

Pictures





