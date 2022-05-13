Blasphemy : Gov Tambuwal Orders Closure Of School Over Female Student Killing

Published:

Statement issued by Sokoto State Government

“It has come to the notice of Sokoto State Government, the unfortunate incident that took place at the Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE) Sokoto in which a Student of the College, lost her life.





“The Government has ordered the immediate closure of the College. Already, the State Governor Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has directed the Ministry of Higher Education, and relevant Security agencies in the State to commence investigations into the remote and immediate causes of the incident and reportback to the Government.





“Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has called on the people of the State to remain calm and maintain peace, as the Government would take appropriate actions on the findings of the investigations by the the relevant authority.





Sokoto State Ministry of Information

Share This