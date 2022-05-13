Goodluck Jonathan To Submit APC Presidential Forms On Friday

Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s backers in the All Progressives Congress on Thursday pressed on with the moves to field the ex-President as the APC’s consensus presidential candidate.





The Fulani group, which on Monday obtained the APC’s N100m presidential nomination and expression of interest forms for Jonathan, said on Thursday that it would submit the forms on Friday.





The group stated this as three presidential appointees on Thursday challenged the directive of the President Muhammadu Buhari , that all political appointees contesting the 2023 elections should resign