Exposed : Multi Billion Naira Shopping Estate Of Embattled Accountant General Idris Ahmed

Published:

The newly completed N4.5bn Commodity and Exchange Market in Kano has been linked to the embattled Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

According to findings this is the first phase of the largest commodity market in Africa where farmers can aggregate farm produce and sell directly to industries.

Idris who is currently in the custody of EFCC allegedly stole N80bn from the country’s coffer

He has been suspended by the Federal Government pending the outcome of investigation

An acting Head of the Parastatal was announced on Sunday by the Federal Government

Share This