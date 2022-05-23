Blind Civil Servant Anď Lawyer Wed In Anambra

Published:

A civil servant, Amarachi Nwokedi and her lover, Thankgod Ohaeri, on Saturday, got married at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Nkwelle, Awka.

The new couple are both visually impaired. The groom is a lawyer.

In an interview, the groom said, "Today, I feel great walking down the aisle with my lovely wife. It was indeed ordained by God. By the grace of God, I feel I have moved to the next level of life. I met my wife when I was a student. She was living close to my apartment and I was the one helping her. So from there, we fell in love and that's what led to today's occasion."





The bride said, "This is the best time of my life since I was born. Thanks be to God for achieving my dream. I was attracted to my husband because he is a God-fearing person, nice and loving."









