Ex Green Eagles Skipper Segun Odegbami Sets To Float Radio Station

Nigerian former professional footballer Patrick Olusegun Odegbami popularly known ad "Mathematical" Segun Odegbami is joining the list of Radio Station owners with his new Sport Radio Station, Eagle 7 FM which will soon commence operations in the Rock City of Abeokuta.





The station is the first Sports Radio station in the city and it promises unlimited entertainment to listeners across various platforms - online, teepee et al.





Dilating his vision on sports, Big Sheg said sports is all encompassing as it includes music and dance, environment, infrastructural development, fashion, art and craft, religion, culture and medicine.





He recounted his experience with late Thunder Balogun who taught him, as a coach, the relationship between dribbling and music. Mathematical as he was dubbed by immortal Ernest Okonkwo enthused "...gbabi ma gbabe, gbabe ma gbabi..." meaning " take this place and do not take that route" as he meanders through the defence of opposing teams.





