2023 : Godswill Akpabio Resigns As Minister, Obeys Buhari's Directive

The minister for Niger Delta Affairs Godswill Akpabio has resigned his appointment as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari in order to pursue his Presidential ambition

2023: WHO IS AFRAID OF AKPABIO





Our attention has been drawn to mischievously written news stories making the rounds by paid agents of some politicians, that the leading presidential aspirant, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has purportedly withdrawn from the presidential race. This is a joke carried too far.





This is certainly the handiwork of those who are scared of contesting against Senator Godswill Akpabio.





Senator Akpabio has resigned his appointment as Minister, Niger Delta Affairs Ministry and will soon submit his nomination form at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, in line with his party's guidelines.





For those behind this lies and falsehood, we advise that they should learn to live with the reality, that Senator Akpabio is fully in the race, not only for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket, but to emerge the next democratically elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





Jackson Udom, Chief Press Secretary To The Minister, Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, Abuja

