As First Enugu Flyover Bridge Is Ready For Use By Samson Ezea

Published:

Before now the traffic snarl along the popular T-Junction is hectic, daunting and nauseating. Precious time and human energy were often wasted.

Properties along the axis and its environs depreciated. Businesses witnessed low patronage.

There was no alternative route or road to get into Enugu metropolis and its adjoining locations, communities and roads from the Nike Lake road, apart from the popular and regular traffic-laden T-Junction.

The junction was a nightmare and torn on the flesh of its users. At a stage, the fear of the traffic gridlock at the junction became the beginning of wisdom for Enugu residents, visitors and passersby.

Governor Ugwuanyi saw the challenge and noiselessly took the bull by the horn. He, first constructed from the scratch the Nike Lake Junction-Harmony Estate- Adoration ground link road that terminated at somewhere in Emene.

With this, the regular traffic gridlock at the T-Junction reduced drastically, but usually resurface during peak periods.

To provide permanent solution to the traffic menace and to open up the area which has witnessed mass influx of people, Governor Ugwuanyi embarked on the construction of the first flyover bridge at the T-Junction.





Continously, consistently and dedicatedly, the project is almost completed within a short time and will soon be put to use.

With this signature project of Governor Ugwuanyi which is unprecedented in the history of the state, the people of the state and beyond, especially those resident at Nike Lake axis and its environs, commuters and transporters that usually use the road to get into the metropolis and neighbouring states and communities will heave sigh of relief. What a relief!!! What a giant stride!!! What a legacy project

Share This