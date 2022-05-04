Another Nollywood Actor Passes On

Published:

A Nollywood actor David Osagie has been confirmed dead .

His death was confirmed by a relative who posted this message on Facebook.





" I lost a dear friend ('my uncle Dave' as I fondly referred him ). This is unbelievable. I have called severally and nobody answered unlike you. May your soul receives eternal peace, Actor David Osagie. Nollywood is mourning again."

CKN News learnt that Osagie has featured in several Nollywood movies

The cause of death is unknown





Update









Nollywood actor, David Osagie dies after filming on set





Nollywood actor, Sir David Osagie, is dead.





The actor, known for playing the role of a king in most movies, died hours after he was on a movie set.





Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeh confirming his death said the actor was not sick but slept and didn’t wake up the following day.





On Instagram, she wrote: “I hate to say this but we have lost another Nollywood king, Sir David. He wasn’t sick, it just happened. How do we explain this, another loss in Nollywood. Oh Lord have mercy. I Mourn again oh.”





Also reacting, Actress Ibiwari wrote: “This can’t be explained oh, he filmed yesterday and went back to rest hoping to resume shoot today but never woke up.





“Another king role interpreter is gone.What is this oh God.”





The deceased who was also a scriptwriter, producer and professional talent developer. He is survived by a wife and children.





His death is coming hours after actress Chinedu Bernard slumped and died in an Enugu church.

