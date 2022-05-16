Anambra: Gunmen Kidnap Lawmaker Representing Soludo’s Constituency

Published:

Gunmen, on Sunday evening, kidnapped a serving member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Dr. Okechukwu Okoye





According to reports, the lawmaker, popularly known as Okey Di Okay was kidnapped at about 6:pm.





Recall that the lawmaker is the member representing Aguata 2 Constituency in the state’s House of Assembly, which is the Constituency of the the incumbent Governor of the state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo. He also hails from the same Isuofia community with Gov. Soludo.





Recall also that a policeman was attacked and gunned down by unknown gunmen in the same Aguata local government area on the same Sunday evening.





Although, the details of the Lawmakers’s kidnap was still sketchy as at the time of this publication, it was gathered that the lawmaker was whisked away from his black Sienna car within his Constituency

Share This