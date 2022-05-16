2023 : Most Significant For Nigerians, Osinbajo Tells Akwa Ibom Delegates

Published:

In choosing leaders into elective positions, Nigerians must put sentiments aside and elect the best, especially in 2023, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.





Prof. Osinbajo stated this in his interactions with stakeholders and delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday in Akwa Ibom State, the 16th State the VP has since visited in his nationwide consultations with party delegates.





Restating that his aspiration to become president is hinged on giving his best in service to the country, the VP said, “this coming election (2023), beginning with primaries, maybe the most significant for our generation, and generations to come."





Calling on delegates and Nigerians alike to partner with him to make the country better, the VP added, “what I am offering as an individual is a commitment to developing this nation in the way that other nations of the world have been developed, the pace that other nations of the world have been developed.”





Prior to his meeting with the APC delegates, the Vice President had on arrival in Akwa Ibom State, received a warm welcome at the airport from the State Governor, Emmanuel Udom.





The VP acknowledge the cheers as his convoy drove into the state capital, Uyo, where he first paid a courtesy call on members of the State's Traditional Council of Chiefs, who were led by the Council’s President General, who is also the Paramount Ruler, Nsit Ubium LGA, His Eminence Nteyin (Dr.) Solomon Etuk (JP).





In his remarks, His Eminence Nteyin (Dr.) Solomon Etuk, described Prof. Osinbajo as a cherished one, who is cherished where ever he goes, adding that the VP is “a symbol of love, peace and unity of this country."





Offering further support for the VP’s aspiration, the paramount ruler said, “Your excellency sir, you are a symbol of love, peace and unity of this country. You must continue to be… Whatever you want to do, may the Almighty God open the door for you to succeed. Because if you succeed, Nigeria succeeds. If you succeed, Akwa Ibom succeeds. May Almighty God be with you & your entourage.”









