Allow Nnamdi Kanu To Watch Liverpool Matches..High Court Judge Orders DSS ( Pictures)

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday, told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that he had been a fan of Liverpool Football Club from childhood.





According to the News Agency Of Nigeria, Kanu disclosed this when his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, complained that the Department of State Services had not been allowing him and other counsel enough time to meet with the IPOB leader whenever they visited him in detention.





After addressing his concern, Nyako jokingly mentioned that she was a fan of Liverpool and asked Ozekhome which club was his favourite. Ozekhome replied that he was also a Liverpool fan.









Nyako then asked Kanu if he was a fan of Chelsea Football Club given his penchant for the designer outfit he kept wearing to court.





Kanu responded, “My team is Liverpool even from age of seven.”





The judge then told the DSS legal director who was in court to allow Kanu to watch the matches of his favourite football club.





Meanwhile, the judge observed that Kanu had continued to show up in court in the same attire despite her order for him to change clothes.

