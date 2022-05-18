56 Year Old Nollywood Actress Eucheria Anunobi Finds Love In 27 Year Man

Published:

56 year old Nollywood actress Eucheria Anunobi has found love against

The diva and evangelist took to her social media handle to announce her engagement to a 27 year old young man Lucky Opara





"I am foolishly romantic. I believe that whatever you want to do, do it well. If you want to love, love well because you don’t know when you are going to die, so why hold back.

I am not afraid to fall in love again, cook all the food or wash all the boxers. God said we should love and if the right guy comes, I will get married. I even want make him come now now.

God said we shouldn’t be alone. I am willing to love and be foolish again. I never judge." -

Eucharia Anunobi





The actress got divorced from her husband years back and lost her only son two years ago

