Why I Was Banned From US..Popular Comedian Bovi

Published:

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi Ugboma, on Tuesday revealed that he has been banned from entering the United States.





The comic star revealed this while replying to questions from fans after he hosted a Question and Answer segment on his Instagram story.





According to Bovi, he was banned from the country after he clashed with a visa-issuing officer and got labelled.





He first spoke about the ban when a fan asked him to come to Massachusetts to perform.





“I’m banned in the USA,” the father-of-three replied.





Another fan asked him if he intended to leave the country and he replied, “I am a citizen of the world. Except for Yankee where I’m banned.”





Explaining the reason for the ban, he said, “ Ill luck. Met a charity-like visa-issuing officer. Egos clashed. I was labelled.”

He further said, “I go dey carry shoulder.”😁





The comedian had revealed in February 2022 that he was almost accused of stealing at a London hotel.





In his Q&A, the comedian also addressed the perceived beef between him and fellow comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY.





When asked by fans why he and AY don’t perform at each other’s show, the comedian made reference to American comedians.





“Have you ever seen Chris Rock at a Henry Hart show?” Bovi replied to the inquisitive fan.

Share This