CIVIL MILITARY RELATIONS:ARMY CHIEF COMMISSIONS BLOCK OF CLASSROOMS,TOILETS, BOREHOLE IN ABEOKUTA

In a continued effort to enhance civil military cooperation between Nigerians and the Nigerian Army (NA) the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has commissioned a block of fully furnished 3 classrooms, a block of 6 toilets and borehole at the Baptist Day School Ita Iyalode in Abeokuta, Ogun State





Speaking on the motive behind the civil military project, the COAS ably represented by the Chief of Civil Military Affairs (CCMA) Major General Markus Kangye explained that the project was a symbol of friendship between the NA and the civil society. The CCMA disclosed that the notion behind the COAS Special Intervention Civil Military Cooperation Project was to give back to the community whose sons and daughters served the nation and have through dint of hard work and diligence attained the pinnacle of their career as a serving major general of the NA.





The facilitator of the project Major General Olufunmilola Soleye (retired) while giving insight into the project said that he did not attend the school but the school has produced some great leaders of the country such as former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Late Moshood Abiola among several others. He lauded the efforts of the COAS for approving the special intervention project describing it as his civil military project for his community. He disclosed that most of the special intervention projects were focus on primary and secondary institutions in order to develop the basis of education which is at the primary level.





In his goodwill message the Akagun of Owu kingdom Chief Ishola Akinshipo thanked the COAS for his support to Owu community and promised that the infrastructure will be put to good use. He further thanked the COAS for improving the welfare of the community as the infrastructure will bring about convenience to the People of the community.





Highlights of the occasion includes group photographs and presentations of plaque to Dr Onoalapo Soleye (father of Gen Soleye rtd) and Chief Ishola Akinshipo (Akogun of Owu kingdom).





Present during the occasion were Maj Gen GO Adesina, PSO’s from AHQ, Directors of DCMA, Rep of GOC 81 Div, Brig Gen IE Akpaumontia , Comd 35 AB, Brig Gen IM Abdullahi, Officers and chiefs as well as members of the Owu community.

