Why i Married 85 Years Old Woman. ...35 Years Old Man

A 25-year-old man identified as Muyiwa is set to walk down the aisle with his 85-year-old lover against all odds





The young man who is head over heels in love with the woman said the way she treated him pushed him to love her





The old woman who has 8 children and 20 grandkids is the landlady of the apartment where Muyiwa and his friend resides





Despite the 60 years age gap between them, a 25-year-old man named Muyiwa is head over heels in love with an 85-year-old woman identified as Thereza.





Thereza and Muyiwa are set to take their relationship to a new level by getting married despite disapproval from the woman's kids and the man's friend Kakule.





Muyiwa told Afrimax in an interview that he had left his country Congo for another African country (undisclosed) with the sole aim of continuing his education at the university.





It happened that Thereza is the landlady of the house where Muyiwa and his friend rented.

In the course of residing there, an incident made him realize she was the one for him.

Muyiwa said other ladies he had loved in the past were dramatic, but Thereza is just different and hopes she doesn't die before him.





On how they fell in love, Muyiwa recalled an incident that transpired one fateful Friday.





"I remember one Friday when my colleague wasn't around, I was hungry and we had no food. I was very weak. And out of nowhere, the old woman brought me some food. She came and served me with too much care,'' he recalled.





According to him, this was one of the many attitudes of the woman he experienced that got him.

"The way she behaved and treated me pushed me to loving her. Though she is an old woman and in reality could be my grandmother, but so what! I love her."





Showering encomiums on her younger lover, the mother of 8 kids and 20 grandkids said she loves Muyiwa just as he loves her. Theresa said she is ready to risk it all for their relationship.





She said: "I am 85 years of age. I have 8 children and 20 grandchildren. According to my boyfriend's age, he could be my 5th grandchild. He loves me and I also love him. I am now ready to put on the wedding dress and ring."









