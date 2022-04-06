Breaking : Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack ,Bank Of Agric MD Released By Abductors

Published:

The Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Ali-Hassan, has regained freedom from the terrorists who bombed the Abuja-Kaduna train.

The terrorists had on Monday, March 28, bombed the Kaduna-bound train carrying over 362 passengers.





The Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, while confirming the incident, said about 392 passengers were on board the ill-fated train.





According to the NRC, while about 182 have safely reunited with their families, about 162 other passengers are either abducted by the gunmen or missing in the forest.





Mr Hassan was among many passengers whose family declared missing after the incident.

A close family source who spoke on condition of anonymity said that Mr Hassan regained his freedom on Wednesday after paying unspecified amount of money as ransom.

Security agencies have not issued any statement on the latest development

Source: Daily Nigeria

