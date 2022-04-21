Why APC NEC Handed Over Its Power To NWC For 90 Days

Published:

The All Progressives Congress, APC, National Executive Council, NEC, on Wednesday transferred power to its National Working Committee, NWC, for 90 days.





NEC transferred its powers to the NWC under the leadership of the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.





National Secretary of APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore told the gathering that Senate President Ahmed Lawan moved the motion and was seconded by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna.





With this, APC NWC will now take decisions that might require the intervention of the NEC meeting.





The decision was taken after the Party Chairman, Adamu Abdullahi, warned against the illusion that it could not lose an election in 2023.





He reminded the stakeholders of what the opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), experienced in 2014 because of disunity.

