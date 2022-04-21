Kebbi Businessman Donates N100m For Tinubu’s Presidential Nomination Form

Published:

Barely 24 hours after the National leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) announced the sale of its presidential nominations form for N100million, the Director General Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO), Aminu Suleiman, has signed a cheque to purchase the form for former Lagos Governor Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.





Suleiman, a Kebbi-born multinational contractor in a message on the support group platform, reiterated his belief in the capacity of Tinubu to positively transform Nigeria as President.





The message reads: “Director General Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO) Hon. Aminu Suleiman signs N100m cheque to purchase APC presidential form For Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.





“Speaking this evening, Hon. Aminu Suleiman Director General Tinubu Support Organisation said ‘Asiwaju has helped, raised and lifted lot of people and he is a man with a kind heart.





“The only thing I can do right now is to buy the N100m APC Presidential Expression of Interest Form and Nomination Form for his father and mentor.





“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the man of every moment and he will transform Nigeria when he becomes the President. There will be economic growth and prosperity and Nigeria will be a more better Place.”





The National Coordinator, Nigeria Next Level Forum, Pa Oladipupo Oladosu, said the development is not only true but a confirmation of the firm belief in the capacity of Tinubu to transform the country.





He added the concern of his group had been to ensure the emergence of a Yoruba man as the next president, adding that among all the aspirants, Tinubu has proved his worth through his network and human capacity development.





Oladosu, who doubles as the founder and the National Coordinator Yoruba Patriots Movement (YPM) since 2015, said “Aminu Suleiman is the Next Level Forum Coordinator for the North West. He is a very wealthy business man, a big time contractor, multinational business man and he has the means.

