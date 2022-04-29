Tinubu’s Wife Won’t Return To Senate In 2023, Nominates Successor

Published:

The Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Oluremi Tinubu will not be returning to the National Assembly in 2023





Party sources said Senator Tinubu took the decision in order to mobilise support for her husband, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former Lagos State governor who is running for the presidency in 2023 on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





Our correspondent also gathered that leaders of Lagos Central Senatorial District, led by Prince gave Senator Tinubu the right to nominate a qualified candidate as her replacement.





It was said that she nominated Wasiu Eshilokun-Sanni, the Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly as her choice.





In 2015, Senator Tinubu said her husband opposed her plans to return to the Senate for a second term. According to her, her district leaders got the form for her and talked her husband into allowing her to run for the position.





“Asiwaju likes his wife to be at home and what is more confusing to me is that most Muslim men do not want their wives to work, but I am a hard worker,” she had said.





People have been saying that I got to this position because I am Asiwaju’s wife. What they did not realise is that in the past election, my husband asked me not to go for a second term.





“It was the leaders in my district that got me the form and talked to him that they wanted me to go back. You can go to my district, the elites might not know me but the grassroots are the ones supporting and voting massively for me”

