Military Rescue 848 Kidnapped Victims, Kill ISWAP Commander









The Defence Headquarters on Thursday announced that no fewer than 848 kidnapped Nigerians were rescued by troops during various operations across the country in the last three weeks.





Speaking during a briefing in Abuja, the Director, Defence Media Operations, General Benard Onyeuko, also said troops killed a prominent Islamic State of West Africa Province Commander, Abubakar Dan-Buduma.





He added that the terrorists’ informants and logistics suppliers were also arrested in different theatres of operations between April 7 and 28, 2022.





Onyeuko said,” Troops neutralised 23 terrorists, rescued 619 civilians, and arrested 19 terrorists. Troops responded to a distress call of terrorists’ attack at Wanzamai in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.





“Troops mobilised to the village and engaged the terrorist where scores of the terrorists were killed. In the cause of the operation troops rescued 32 women and 18 children.

“Also, within the period under review, troops recovered 592 rustled cattle. Troops also rescued 179 civilians, neutralized 62 terrorists and apprehended 100 terrorists.

“The land component of Operation Hadin Kai with support of the air components conducted an offensive operation in Arina Woje in Marte Local Government Area of Borno state and neutralized a prominent Islamic State of West Africa Province Commander Abubakar Dan-Buduma and scores of the terrorists.





“Also, a notorious informant and logistic supplier to the Islamic State of West Africa Mallam Abba Sidi Lawan was arrested at Auno town in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno state.









“Similarly, troops arrested Abdurrazaq Hudu a logistics supplier of Islamic State of West Africa Province at Mutum Biyu village in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba state.”

Onyeuko also said a total number of 1,158 terrorists and their families comprising 164 men, 367 women and 627 children surrendered to troops in the last three weeks.

He said all recovered items, rescued and apprehended terrorists were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

Cumulatively, 7,732,000 litres of crude oil and 10,821,605 litres of AGO were recovered.