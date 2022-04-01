TEAMWORK ABOVE INDIVIDUAL BRILLIANCE AS EPISODE 8 OF GLO BATTLE OF THE YEAR TAKES CENTERSTAGE

Published:









Beyond the thrills of individual power moves, beyond the brilliance of well-organized stunts, beyond the beauty of flips and a standing ovation for individual excellence, is something greater. This was the overriding sentiment from viewers who watched the 8th episode of the biggest dance show in Nigeria, Glo Battle of the Year. In this episode, breakdance crews took center stage as they wowed both judges, audience and viewers with their well-organized choreography. Subscribers to Glo TV, the company’s streaming app were in pole position to watch the show at 8 pm on Saturday, 26th March 2022.





Episode 8 was filled with stunts, moves, dizzying dance steps, and even comedy as we moved across the 6 regions. Bboys and Bgirls whom we had seen in previous episodes as solo contenders came together as crewmates to creatively produce the winning dance routine in choreography, legworks, and stunts. Here is a quick recap of 5 major highlights from the 8th episode of the show.





Bgirl Vibe reappears as a crew member: Bgirl Vibe featured in Episode 4 of the show as a Bgirl where she qualified for the finals of the competition. In this episode, Bgirl Vibe turned up with her crew, Hill City Breakers in Abuja. Vibe’s lucky charm was more than enough to secure a place in the next round.





As we head toward the live shows billed to hold on the 23rd and 30th of April, viewers can vote back any of the evicted regional finalists via the wildcard section on the Glo Battle of the Year website, www.globotynigeria.com.

