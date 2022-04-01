Nigerian Pastors, Citizens Hurting Country Through Their Evil Tongue... Femi Adesina

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, has urged Nigerian pastors to stop speaking ill of the country.





He also extended the same plea to Nigerians in general.





According to Adesina, saying evil things about Nigeria will eventually bring evil to Nigerians.





“…the role of some Nigerians in perpetuating anomie in the country is worrisome. Through their tongues,” Adesina complained in his weekly Facebook column.





“They say evil about the country, utter negativity, thinking they are saying it against the government of the day. I mean even bishops, pastors, imams, commentators, talk show hosts, all sorts. They are engaged in war of tongues with Nigeria.





“They don’t know that the more they say it, the more evil happens. The cup fills up, and runs over.





“Let’s change our tongues. Change our hearts about our country. Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks. Let’s begin to bless our country, rather than curse, and sow negatives in the hearts of people.”





