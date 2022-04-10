Taxi Driver Honored For His Honesty 51 Years After In Ibadan

Published:

If you grew up in the southwest Nigeria especially ibadan the Oyo state capital you must have heard about "Muibi Sonubi"





Mr. Muibi Sonubi. However, the name became very popular with what happened in the early seventies. Around 1971 a taxi driver called Muibi Shonubi discovered a bag full of money (pounds) in his cab in Ibadan and returned it to the coffers of the Nigerian police (Iyaganku station. Ibadan). Following this return, announcements were made in the media and the bag of money was eventually returned to the owner. There was no record of him being rewarded





The incidence that attracted mixed reactions from the general public; some people appreciated Muibi’s sincere gesture, while other castigated him for being foolish. Today, given the level of moral decadence and poor value system in our society, the name-is regrettably almost synonymous with foolishness, as against honesty that it ought to represent.





Recently, at the one-year celebration of Agidigbo 88.7 FM Ibadan, Muibi Shonubi who is now an old man was recognized for the kind gesture he showed many years ago. The Founder of the radio, Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat honoured him with an award in the presence of the Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde and put him on the payroll of the radio station till his death.

