Late Gospel Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu's Producer, Sunny Pee Makes Startling Revelations

So much to say about this unfortunate situation but this space is not the right place!!





👉When you make money and your husband collects all the money and leave you pennyless!





👉When your husband brings you to the studio gets angry and leaves you in the studio without even transportation to return home 😭😭😭😭





👉I've personally told this woman to leave this marriage but she kept making excuses for the monster!





👉The last song we recorded, this was our chat below! We were recording a song that she doesn't want the Husband to know 😭😭😭😭😭😭





👉The last time I told her to leave the marriage , she asked me to help her talk to her Pastor which was difficult for me because I dont have a relationship with him!





💥Before you say why didn't we say it early, you can't help a person who's not ready to be helped! The last time I spoke about the husband on Facebook here, He went on his wall and made a lot of senseless statements!!





🔥Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu is an example of a typical Nigerian woman who always feel it's their responsibility to make a marriage work Even when their life is at risk!





😭😭 God Rest Her soul 😭😭





💥Dear Women learn to leave when the marriages Gets Abusive (Physically, emotionally and otherwise.

