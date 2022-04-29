Speakers, Date Announced For Nigeria ICT Impact CEO Forum, ADA 2022

Published:

The organiser of the annual Nigeria ICT Impact CEO Forum and ADA have

announced the speakers and date of the 2022 edition of the events

The organiser informed that the events will attract the best industry CEOs and

will hold concurrently with the annual Africa Digital Awards (ADA).

Due to the covid-19 health challenge, the organiser noted, this year’s edition

will be held via Zoom platform on August 26, 2022 while the physical event for

ADA comes on August 27 at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Lekki.





Organised by the leading ICT publication in Nigeria, ICT Watch Magazine the

event will attract government officials, regulatory bodies, industry players, and

all the crème de la crème in the country’s tech space.

Themed “embracing 5G for a more connected Nigeria” the organiser shared

that drivers of the key industries will gather to brainstorm different topics.





Mr Tayo Adewusi, the editor-in-chief of ICT Watch magazine, said as the most

impactful meeting of top-level executives, “the speakers will assess the impact

of ICT on their businesses while making projections for the future”.

Adewusi said the Chairman of the Occasion will be Prince Dapo Abiodun, the

Governor of Ogun State while the Guest Governor is Engr. Seyi Makinde,

Governor of Oyo State. The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy,

Prof. Isa Pantami will be the special guest of honour while the Executive Vice

Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof Umar Danbatta will

present a keynote speech.

“It is a must-attend event for those interested in the deployment of ICT to

improve efficiency and productivity. As such, the Impact CEO Forum is

expected to attract about 500 participants across all sectors of the economy”,

Adewusi said.

While quoting the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa

Pantami, as saying that Nigeria would have the largest 5G coverage in Nigeria,

Adewusi said the questions are, is this possible, would 5G services be

affordable, which industry would use 5G to increase its productivity, how

would service providers address possible deployment challenges, and how ready

is our economy for the attendant cybersecurity issues?









“These questions will be answered at the 2022 Nigeria ICT Impact CEO

Forum,” he said.

He said the Impact CEO Forum offers an opportunity for businesses to expand

their network of contacts, identify potential partners and share experiences and

valuable time”.

Adewusi informed that the following executives will speak at the event. These

include the CEO of Medallion Data Centres, Engr Ikechukwu Nnamani, MTN

Nigeria CEO, Mr Karl Toriola and CVO Digital Encode, Dr. Adewale Obadare,

Others are the CEO of VDT, Engr. Biodun Omoniyi, CEO NigComSat, Dr.

Abimbola Alale and CEO of Galaxy Backbone Limited, Prof. Muhammed

Abubakar among others.





Share This