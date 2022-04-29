Popular Nollywood Actress Slumps , Dies In Church

Published:

A Nollywood actress, Chinedu Bernard, has reportedly slumped in a church in Enugu State and was confirmed dead by a doctor after she was rushed to a hospital.





According to report, the ‘Big Mama’s Stick’ actress was reportedly confirmed dead by doctors at the East Side hospital in Enugu State.





She was said to have slumped while cleaning the Chapel of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church inside the Federal Housing area in Enugu State.





It was learnt one of the Reverend Fathers rushed her to the hospital with some members of the church.





Reports identified the Reverend Father, who assisted in taking the late actress to the hospital as Rev Fr Uchendu Chukwuma.





But the ‘Last Manhood’ actress was declared dead by the doctors.





The cause of the late Bernard’s death remains unknown.

