Seven dead, five injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway multiple accident

Seven persons were confirmed dead in a multiple accident at Ogun State stretch of Lagos Ibadan expressway.





Five others were badly injured in the accident recorded around 7:40pm on Friday opposite Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) office in Ogunmakin KM 27 on Lagos – Ibadan expressway.





Two vehicles marked LSR696XS (Mazda bus) and T-4889LA truck were involved in the crash.





The injured victims were rescued and taken to Victory Hospital Ogere for treatment while the dead bodies were deposited at a private morgue, FOS Morgue Ipara, Ogun State.





The Sector Commander FRSC Ogun Corps Commander Ahmed Umar, who described the crash as an avoidable, blamed it on excessive speed which led to loss of control on the part of the Mazda bus.

He cautioned motorists to always be safety conscious by applying common sense speed limit especially during raining.





He reiterated on speed violation among motorists and advised motorists to drive defensively





While commiserating with families of the victims, the sector commander enjoined them to contact the FRSC Command in Ogunmaki area of of Ogun State for details of the crash and reclaim the properties of the victims recovered from the scene of the crash

